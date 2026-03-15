Odisha: Kalbaisakhi storm injures 10, damages over 70 houses
India
A sudden Kalbaisakhi storm hit Kia village in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging more than 70 houses.
Strong winds knocked down trees and electric poles, blocked roads, cut off power, and even pushed an auto-rickshaw into a pond.
Weather department warns of more kalbaisakhi storms
Kalbaisakhi storms, those intense pre-monsoon thunderstorms, are known for causing chaos in eastern India, especially in rural areas like Mayurbhanj.
The weather department has warned of more storms with heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60km/h across Odisha in the coming days.
Local authorities are now working to assess the damage and help those affected get back on their feet.