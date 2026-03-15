Odisha: Kalbaisakhi storm injures 10, damages over 70 houses

Weather department warns of more kalbaisakhi storms

Kalbaisakhi storms, those intense pre-monsoon thunderstorms, are known for causing chaos in eastern India, especially in rural areas like Mayurbhanj.

The weather department has warned of more storms with heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60km/h across Odisha in the coming days.

Local authorities are now working to assess the damage and help those affected get back on their feet.