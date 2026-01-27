Odisha: Man dies by suicide after daughter's public humiliation

What happened and what's next

After being accused of selling liquor illegally, residents vandalized a local shop and the group stormed their home, assaulted family members and forcibly dragged the woman to the local market.

The group imposed a ₹1 lakh fine (later dropped to ₹30k) and humiliated them in public.

Her father consumed poison on Sunday night following the incident and passed away at a local hospital on Monday.

Police are now investigating allegations that a "kangaroo court" was held, with officials promising strict action if anyone is found guilty: "No individual or group has the authority to dispense punishment outside the framework of law," said Inspector Mohd Hafiz.