Odisha: Man killed by 'cow vigilantes' while transporting cattle, 5 held India Jan 15, 2026

In Balasore, Odisha, a 35-year-old van helper named Sk Makandar Mahammad was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men who objected to the transportation of cattle early Wednesday morning.

He was attacked with weapons while helping transport cattle; the driver was also assaulted but survived.

The attackers reportedly forced Mahammad to chant religious slogans during the assault—a moment captured on video.