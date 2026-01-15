Odisha: Man killed by 'cow vigilantes' while transporting cattle, 5 held
In Balasore, Odisha, a 35-year-old van helper named Sk Makandar Mahammad was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men who objected to the transportation of cattle early Wednesday morning.
He was attacked with weapons while helping transport cattle; the driver was also assaulted but survived.
The attackers reportedly forced Mahammad to chant religious slogans during the assault—a moment captured on video.
Case status: Police response and arrests
Initially, police filed a case against the van's driver and owner for alleged animal cruelty and rash driving.
Later, after Mahammad's brother reported the assault, five suspects were detained in night raids for mob murder.
Police say questioning is ongoing to find out if more people were involved, and the investigation continues.