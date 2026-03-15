Odisha man kills wife, daughter-in-law, granddaughter over 'heated argument'
India
In Deogarh district, Odisha, 52-year-old Ramesh Garia allegedly murdered his wife Gul, 42, daughter-in-law Lipi, 24, and four-year-old granddaughter Ishani after a heated argument while drunk.
The tragedy was discovered when Garia's son Dhiren came home from work and found the bodies, leading him to immediately call the police.
Accused died after consuming poison
Police registered a murder case and found a bloodstained hammer at the scene.
As they searched for Garia, he was spotted hiding on top of a village water tank.
While being rescued by fire services, he consumed poison and later died at a hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities try to understand what led to this heartbreaking series of events.