Odisha: Maoist leader with ₹55 lakh bounty surrenders
India
Big news from Odisha: Kosa Sodi, also known as Sukru, a senior Maoist leader with a ₹55 lakh reward on his head, surrendered to police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.
He was not alone; four other Maoists turned themselves in, too.
For the police, this is a big win, especially since the Maoists have recently lost several key leaders.
Sukru led a team mostly from Chhattisgarh
Sukru had been part of the banned group since 1997 and led a team mostly from Chhattisgarh.
Even after surviving a close call with security forces in 2020, he kept going until now.
With drones tracking hideouts and security tightening around him, Sukru finally decided it was time to lay down arms.