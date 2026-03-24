Odisha: Maoist leader with ₹55 lakh bounty surrenders India Mar 24, 2026

Big news from Odisha: Kosa Sodi, also known as Sukru, a senior Maoist leader with a ₹55 lakh reward on his head, surrendered to police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

He was not alone; four other Maoists turned themselves in, too.

For the police, this is a big win, especially since the Maoists have recently lost several key leaders.