Odisha Police launch massive operation to nab Maoist leader Sukru
Odisha Police just kicked off a joint operation to track down Sukru, a high-profile Maoist leader with a ₹55 lakh bounty.
The operation started March 20 and involves Odisha Police and central paramilitary forces in dense forest spanning Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.
Sukru is accused of murdering another Maoist leader, Anwesh, in January to stop him from surrendering with his group.
Police using drones to track Sukru's movements
Police are using drones to follow Sukru's movements closely and are operating to meet the Centre's March 31 deadline, urging Sukru to surrender or face action.
Despite pressure from his family and ongoing police efforts, Sukru's aides are keeping him from giving up.
Meanwhile, several other Maoists have recently surrendered, so security forces have ramped up their presence in the area hoping for a breakthrough soon.