Odisha Police launch massive operation to nab Maoist leader Sukru

Police using drones to track Sukru's movements

Police are using drones to follow Sukru's movements closely and are operating to meet the Centre's March 31 deadline, urging Sukru to surrender or face action.

Despite pressure from his family and ongoing police efforts, Sukru's aides are keeping him from giving up.

Meanwhile, several other Maoists have recently surrendered, so security forces have ramped up their presence in the area hoping for a breakthrough soon.