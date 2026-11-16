Odisha prepares as Cyclone Akvan strengthens over Bay of Bengal
Odisha is gearing up as Cyclone Akvan strengthens over the Bay of Bengal.
With all 30 districts on alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the storm to hit cyclone status by November 16 and become severe a day later.
These steps come after recent cyclones shook the state, so officials aren't taking any chances this time.
Odisha keeps NDRF, ODRAF teams ready
The government has set up round-the-clock control rooms and kept National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and fire services teams ready for rescue and evacuation operations.
Farmers are being urged to harvest crops before expected rainfall on November 18 and 19, while fishermen have been told to get back to shore by November 16.
Local teams are also checking cyclone shelters and making sure supplies are stocked. Everyone's working together to keep people and animals safe.