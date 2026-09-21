Odisha puts 11 districts on high alert as IMD warns
India
Odisha has put 11 districts on high alert with a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal likely to turn into a deep depression.
Heavy to very heavy rain is on the way, especially for southern Odisha, and winds could hit 45 to 55km per hour along the coast by September 23, according to the IMD.
Odisha closes Kalinga Ghati, monitors Indravati
Districts in the southern pockets, and more are bracing for impact.
The state's top officials met today to prep emergency measures: Kalinga Ghati in Kandhamal is closed as a precaution against landslides.
Reservoir levels are mostly normal, but Indravati is being monitored closely.
A 24/7 control room is up and running to keep power and infrastructure steady.
The government says there's no cyclone threat right now, just lots of rain ahead.