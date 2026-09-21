Odisha puts 11 districts on high alert as IMD warns

Districts in the southern pockets, and more are bracing for impact.

The state's top officials met today to prep emergency measures: Kalinga Ghati in Kandhamal is closed as a precaution against landslides.

Reservoir levels are mostly normal, but Indravati is being monitored closely.

A 24/7 control room is up and running to keep power and infrastructure steady.

The government says there's no cyclone threat right now, just lots of rain ahead.