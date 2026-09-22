Odisha revises electoral rolls, deletes 20.56L names after checks

Alongside the deletions, 58,36,000 voters got notices to fix errors or mismatched details, leading to another 24,000 names being removed after follow-up checks.

On the flip side, nearly 2.9 lakh new voters were added during this process.

Now, Odisha's updated electoral roll includes 3,16,32,754 voters: around 1,61,30,000 men, 1,54,99,000 women, and 2,774 third gender individuals.

Chief Electoral Officer S Gopalan noted that only about 6% of total voters were deleted and reassured everyone that updates can still be made anytime using official forms.