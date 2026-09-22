Odisha revises electoral rolls, deletes 20.56L names after checks
Odisha just finished a big update of its voter list, dropping 20.56 lakh names after careful checks.
Most of these were people who had passed away, shifted permanently, or showed up as duplicates.
The revision kicked off in late May and aimed to make the rolls more accurate.
Odisha issues 58.36L correction notices
Alongside the deletions, 58,36,000 voters got notices to fix errors or mismatched details, leading to another 24,000 names being removed after follow-up checks.
On the flip side, nearly 2.9 lakh new voters were added during this process.
Now, Odisha's updated electoral roll includes 3,16,32,754 voters: around 1,61,30,000 men, 1,54,99,000 women, and 2,774 third gender individuals.
Chief Electoral Officer S Gopalan noted that only about 6% of total voters were deleted and reassured everyone that updates can still be made anytime using official forms.