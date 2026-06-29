Odisha school textbooks label Bollywood songs as folk, prompting debate

Odisha cites NCERT, 1,600+ errors found

Officials say these choices were meant to showcase India's cultural diversity and came from NCERT materials, not their own additions.

Meanwhile, a review uncovered over 1,600 textbook errors, from factual mix-ups to grammar slips.

The state plans to fix these mistakes by handing out corrected pages as supplements, with broader recommendations to be implemented from the next academic session.