Odisha school textbooks label Bollywood songs as folk, prompting debate
India
Some Odisha school textbooks are under fire for listing Bollywood songs as folk music.
Class eight's art book calls Nimbooda a Rajasthani folk song and Rind Posh Maal Kashmiri heritage, while younger classes see Raja Doli and Bumbro featured too.
This move has raised eyebrows about what counts as real folk tradition.
Odisha cites NCERT, 1,600+ errors found
Officials say these choices were meant to showcase India's cultural diversity and came from NCERT materials, not their own additions.
Meanwhile, a review uncovered over 1,600 textbook errors, from factual mix-ups to grammar slips.
The state plans to fix these mistakes by handing out corrected pages as supplements, with broader recommendations to be implemented from the next academic session.