Odisha students demand education minister resign after 1,678 textbook errors
Big stir in Odisha as students protest over 1,678 mistakes found in school textbooks for classes one through eight.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has stepped in to support the movement, with co-convenor Saurav Das visiting Bhubaneswar to stand with the Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS).
Students are calling for accountability and want the education minister to step down.
Odisha suspends 4 officials
The issue has grabbed national attention, especially after Saurav Das said, "The CJP extends its support to the activists of NYCS who have been demanding reforms in school education and the resignation of [Nityananda] Gond over the errors in the textbooks."
The state government has suspended four officials and started action against six more, plus they're handing out corrected textbooks.
Meanwhile, NYCS plans to gherao the Assembly for more pressure, and political tensions are running high with allegations of a massive scam in textbook publishing.