Odisha students demand education minister resign after 1,678 textbook errors

Big stir in Odisha as students protest over 1,678 mistakes found in school textbooks for classes one through eight.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has stepped in to support the movement, with co-convenor Saurav Das visiting Bhubaneswar to stand with the Nabnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS).

Students are calling for accountability and want the education minister to step down.