Odisha sub-inspector Sujit Kumar Mohanta jumps into pond, ₹10,000 recovered
India
A young Odisha police sub-inspector , Sujit Kumar Mohanta, tried to escape arrest by literally jumping into a pond after being caught taking a ₹10,000 bribe to settle a case.
The vigilance team chased him down and recovered the full bribe amount right there.
Officials found ₹1,55,700 in station restroom
After his dramatic arrest, officials found ₹1,55,700 in cash kept in his police station restroom.
Mohanta is now under investigation for possible illegal assets, with verification of the accused officer's assets as part of the ongoing corruption case.