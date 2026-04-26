Odisha swelters as Jharsuguda records 44.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday
India
Odisha is really feeling the heat right now: at least 17 places hit over 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with Jharsuguda topping out at a scorching 44.1 degrees Celsius.
The IMD says this tough combo of heat and humidity isn't letting up anytime soon for districts like Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.
IMD forecasts heat, humidity, thunderstorms Odisha
There's more wild weather coming: thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected on Sunday in Ganjam and Rayagada.
Humidity is also high: Bhubaneswar saw nearly 77% humidity even at 36.8 degrees Celsius.
The IMD issued a forecast for heat, humidity, and thunderstorms across much of Odisha.