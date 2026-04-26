Odisha swelters as Jharsuguda records 44.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday India Apr 26, 2026

Odisha is really feeling the heat right now: at least 17 places hit over 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with Jharsuguda topping out at a scorching 44.1 degrees Celsius.

The IMD says this tough combo of heat and humidity isn't letting up anytime soon for districts like Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.