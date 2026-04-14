Odisha swelters in heat wave as Titlagarh hits 41.7 Celsius
India
Odisha is baking under a serious heat wave right now: Titlagarh topped the charts at 41.7 Celsius on Tuesday, April 14.
Seven other places, including Sambalpur and Hirakud (both above 41 Celsius), also hit or crossed the 40 Celsius mark.
Even cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack felt the heat, with temperatures just below 38 Celsius but humidity soaring over 80%, making things extra uncomfortable.
Odisha weather office issues yellow alert
The weather office has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.
Daytime temperatures are expected to climb another 2 to 4 Celsius in the next three days.
Odisha sweats through this intense spell.