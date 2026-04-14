Odisha swelters in heat wave as Titlagarh hits 41.7 Celsius India Apr 14, 2026

Odisha is baking under a serious heat wave right now: Titlagarh topped the charts at 41.7 Celsius on Tuesday, April 14.

Seven other places, including Sambalpur and Hirakud (both above 41 Celsius), also hit or crossed the 40 Celsius mark.

Even cities like Bhubaneswar and Cuttack felt the heat, with temperatures just below 38 Celsius but humidity soaring over 80%, making things extra uncomfortable.