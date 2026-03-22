Odisha tutor kills student after family confronts him over advances
India
A 39-year-old private tutor in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 14-year-old student.
Police say he lured her to a secluded spot on Friday evening, where an argument turned deadly.
Her body was found the next day near her home, sparking shock and concern in the community.
Tutor in custody, investigation underway
The girl's family had recently confronted the tutor over his reported advances toward her, a conversation that seems to have set off this heartbreaking chain of events.
During questioning, the tutor confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested.
He is now in custody as investigators work to uncover more details.