Odisha: Woman killed by wild elephant; family donates her eyes
India
Two residents of Jalameripalli village, Urmila Rout (53) and Gopinath Pradhan (67), were killed when a wild elephant charged at them while they worked in their vegetable field in Ganjam district on Sunday.
Rout died at the scene, and Pradhan passed away later at the hospital.
Update on elephant, eye donation
After the tragedy, Rout's family donated her eyes to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, giving sight to two people—her nephew called it a way to help others even in loss.
Forest teams were tracking the elephant, which had been roaming nearby for weeks, and officials said it had retreated into nearby forest regions.
Officials are now urging villagers not to go into fields alone for their safety.