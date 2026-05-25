Odisha Works Department orders no outdoor labor 11am to 3pm
India
The Odisha Works Department has directed that laborers not be engaged in outdoor work between 11am and 3pm because of a severe heat wave, after reports emerged that workers were still being engaged during the restricted period.
Contractors now have to make sure workers get shade, water, and first aid during these scorching hours.
Heat wave persists until May 28
Field officers are checking that everyone follows the new rules and are spreading the word about staying safe in the heat.
With six places crossing 45 Celsius (Titlagarh hit a blistering 45.8 Celsius), the IMD says the heat wave will stick around until at least May 28, so extra caution is needed across affected districts.