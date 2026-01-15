Odisha's cold wave and fog to stick around till Jan 17
Odisha is in for a chilly stretch, with the IMD predicting cold wave conditions and patchy fog in several districts through January 17.
A Yellow warning has been issued by the MeT Department, and some reports mention cold-wave warnings for isolated places in districts like Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Jharsuguda on January 15.
The cold snap looks set to linger in some areas until the morning of January 17.
Why does this matter?
Temperatures have dropped sharply—G Udayagiri hit a low of just 3.7°C! A few places in north interior districts are running five to six degrees below normal.
Forecasts predict shallow to moderate fog. If you're heading out early or late, bundle up and watch out for low visibility on the roads.
What else should you know?
The dry spell is expected to last until January 20, but things might warm up slightly after a few days as minimum temperatures slowly rise by 2-4°C.
For now though: stay cozy and take care if you're out in the mornings!