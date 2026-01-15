Odisha's cold wave and fog to stick around till Jan 17 India Jan 15, 2026

Odisha is in for a chilly stretch, with the IMD predicting cold wave conditions and patchy fog in several districts through January 17.

A Yellow warning has been issued by the MeT Department, and some reports mention cold-wave warnings for isolated places in districts like Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, and Jharsuguda on January 15.

The cold snap looks set to linger in some areas until the morning of January 17.