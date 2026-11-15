Odisha's Kandhamal teacher Mohan Maharana found alive after 2 weeks
In a wild turn of events, Mohan Maharana, a schoolteacher from Odisha's Kandhamal district, was found alive after being stuck in a ditch for two weeks.
He had fallen in during a landslide caused by heavy rains on October 29.
A local cattle herder spotted him near Dangasi village and quickly got help from the villagers.
Mohan Maharana hospitalized in critical condition
Maharana survived by drinking rainwater while waiting for rescue. After he was found, villagers carried him nearly 18km to a hospital.
He is now in critical condition due to prolonged starvation and consumption of muddy rainwater.
The whole ordeal really shows how tough life can get during natural disasters, and how much community support matters when things go wrong.