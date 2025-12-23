Odisha's ₹12cr SUV spend for forest patrol sparks audit

Why should you care?

This isn't just about pricey cars—it's about making sure public money is spent wisely.

The audit was called after questions were raised in the Assembly—most notably by MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo—and in media reports about why these SUVs cost so much and whether all those modifications were actually needed for fighting forest fires or stopping poachers in places like Similipal Tiger Reserve.

If any upgrades turn out to be unnecessary or unauthorized, officials promise strict action.