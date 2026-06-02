Oendrilia Kapoor shares viral arranged marriage demand for Bengali Brahmin India Jun 02, 2026

Modern matchmaking isn't as simple as it sounds.

Oendrilia Kapoor, founder of The Date Crew, shared a viral story about a 28-year-old woman whose family started with basic expectations for her future husband: an educated man from a respectable family with a stable career.

But after rejecting all matches, they switched gears and insisted on a Bengali Brahmin aged 29 to 34.