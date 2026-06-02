Oendrilia Kapoor shares viral arranged marriage demand for Bengali Brahmin
India
Modern matchmaking isn't as simple as it sounds.
Oendrilia Kapoor, founder of The Date Crew, shared a viral story about a 28-year-old woman whose family started with basic expectations for her future husband: an educated man from a respectable family with a stable career.
But after rejecting all matches, they switched gears and insisted on a Bengali Brahmin aged 29 to 34.
Kapoor's post sparks caste income debate
Kapoor explained that high-earning professionals weren't interested once they saw the strict demands and heavy parental involvement.
Despite her team's efforts, no suitable match was found, so Kapoor decided to call it off.
Her post sparked an online debate about income expectations and caste in arranged marriages.