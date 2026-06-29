Officials say Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan June 26 bomb threat hoax
India
Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on June 26, but after a full security sweep, officials confirmed it was just a hoax.
Vidhan Bhavan security rechecked, police probe
Even though June 26 was a holiday, security teams didn't take any chances and checked everything twice, including another round on Monday, June 29 when the session resumed.
It turns out this isn't the first time such threats have popped up during legislative sessions.
Mumbai police are now investigating who sent the email while keeping extra security at all mentioned spots.