Officials to move 570,000 ahead of Cyclone Arnab October 28
India
Cyclone Arnab is heading for Andhra Pradesh and will make landfall on October 28, packing winds up to 140km per hour.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, so officials are getting ready to move about 570,000 people from at-risk areas.
IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts, and fishing boats have been called back to shore.
In Odisha, schools and colleges across five districts will be closed on October 27 and 28 as a safety step.
West Bengal's coastal districts are also prepping for rain and squally winds, with local teams staying alert to keep things running smoothly.