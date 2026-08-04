Oil Ministry says no evidence of widespread fuel adulteration nationwide
India
Heard the buzz about bad fuel at gas stations? The Oil Ministry has stepped in to clear things up, saying there's no evidence of widespread fuel adulteration across India.
According to their latest statement, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are already using advanced testing and have even added extra checks to keep an eye on quality.
Only 2 pumps found chloride contaminated
Out of more than 87,000 fuel outlets nationwide, only two pumps were found with chloride contamination. Sales at those spots were stopped right away.
To make sure things stay safe, OMCs are now running water ingress testing 8-12 times a day and have checked more than 2,000 samples for any issues.
The ministry also promised strict action if any new problems come up, so you can fill up without stressing.