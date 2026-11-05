Old Delhi Chawri Bazar building collapse kills at least 2
India
A building suddenly collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar, and Soha Ali, who has lived there for decades, said it felt just like an earthquake before rushing outside.
At least two people have died and several more are still feared trapped under the rubble.
Residents fear building safety after collapse
The collapse happened in a narrow lane, making it hard to notice at first, just blending in with the usual construction noise.
Now, residents are seriously worried about how safe their buildings really are.
In the past five years alone, 169 people have died from building collapses in Delhi, and almost 8,000 across India.