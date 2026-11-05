Old Delhi collapse kills 2 injures 2 amid unapproved construction
A building in Old Delhi collapsed on Thursday, November 5, 2026, leaving two people dead and two injured.
The collapse happened while workers were removing the supports beneath its newly constructed third-floor roof: turns out, there wasn't even an approved plan for this construction.
An assistant engineer and a junior engineer of the MCD have been suspended pending an inquiry into possible negligence or failure to perform their duties.
Delhi owners, contractors face legal action
Authorities are taking legal action against the building's owners and contractors since the structure was built without permission.
Rescue teams struggled because the lane was so narrow, and nearby residents had to be evacuated.
Delhi's chief minister has called for an inquiry, promising that anyone responsible will be held accountable, especially as this follows another recent collapse in the city.