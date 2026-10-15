Om Prakash Vishwakarma assaults wife over potato curry in Domampur
India
In Domampur, Uttar Pradesh, a dinner argument turned violent when Om Prakash Vishwakarma assaulted his wife Preeti Vishwakarma, 40, after questioning her choice to cook potato curry.
He allegedly bit her and struck her with a stone, leaving her seriously hurt, though, thankfully, she's now recovering.
Vishwakarma charged with attempted murder
The couple's children quickly got neighbors to help, and Preeti was rushed to the hospital.
Police have charged Vishwakarma with attempted murder and launched a search to find him.
As Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said, Vishwakarma was unhappy with the food and he assaulted his wife.