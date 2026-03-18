Oman: 2 Indians killed in drone attack; MEA confirms deaths
India
Two Indian workers lost their lives when a drone hit the Al Awahi Industrial Area in Sohar, Oman, on March 13, during a surge in West Asia conflict.
Oman's state news agency, citing a security source, reported that two unmanned aerial vehicles crashed near Sohar, with one striking the Al Awahi industrial zone and killing two expatriate workers.
Ministry of External Affairs confirmed deaths
India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the deaths and shared heartfelt condolences with the families.
Of the 11 people injured, 10 were Indians; five have already been discharged, and five are still recovering in the hospital.
The Indian embassy is working with Omani authorities to help those affected and arrange for the victims' remains to be sent home.