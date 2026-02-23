One dead, 5 injured in 10-vehicle pileup on Punjab highway
India
A deadly chain-reaction crash involving about 10 vehicles happened in the morning on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway near Sangrur bypass.
Thick fog made it almost impossible to see, leading to the accident.
One person lost their life and five others were hurt; everyone was rushed to Sangrur civil hospital.
Police confirm dense fog caused collision
Police have confirmed that dense fog caused the collision, attributing it to poor visibility.
Dr. Vinod from the hospital shared that out of six people admitted, one sadly passed away while five are now stable.
Assistant sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh said he reached the spot to manage the wreckage, and a preliminary investigation suggests a chain reaction involving about 10 vehicles.