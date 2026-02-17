One student, 18 surveillance teams: Intense exam vibe in Jharkhand
Talk about an intense exam vibe—18 surveillance teams and 12 police personnel were deployed to watch over just one student, Shankar Kumar Singh, as he took his Class 10 Music test in a hall built for over 400.
All this happened at Upgraded Middle School in Garhwa, just because he was the only one who picked this subject.
Authorities went all out: 18 surveillance teams, 12 police officers, CCTV everywhere, and even a magistrate on site.
They're serious about keeping exams fair—even if it's just for one student.
JAC's strict measures for all students
This isn't a one-off. JAC has banned mobiles for invigilators and put cameras in every exam hall to keep things honest for all 7.47 lakh students taking board exams this year.
Practicals and vivas are set from February 24 to March 7, so everyone's under the same strict watch.