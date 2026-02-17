One student, 18 surveillance teams: Intense exam vibe in Jharkhand India Feb 17, 2026

Talk about an intense exam vibe—18 surveillance teams and 12 police personnel were deployed to watch over just one student, Shankar Kumar Singh, as he took his Class 10 Music test in a hall built for over 400.

All this happened at Upgraded Middle School in Garhwa, just because he was the only one who picked this subject.