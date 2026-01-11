Next Article
Only 1 in 5 deaths in India medically certified: Study
Turns out, just about 22% of deaths in India during 2020 had a doctor-confirmed cause.
That means most deaths—almost four out of five—weren't officially explained, leaving a big gap in what we know about public health.
Where's the gap the biggest?
Northern states were the farthest behind, with only around 13% of deaths medically certified between 2015 and 2020.
Southern and western states did much better; some Union Territories like Lakshadweep reached about 95%.
Even Delhi, with all its hospitals, managed just around 60%.
Why does this matter?
Without clear cause-of-death data, it's tough to track diseases or plan health spending.
The study points out that improving medical certification is key if India wants accurate stats and smarter public health decisions.