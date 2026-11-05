Only Guwahati hotel shooting survivor Satyendra Pathak discharged to Barpeta
Satyendra Pathak, the only person to make it out alive from the Guwahati hotel shooting on October 26, has finally been discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
The attack at Hotel Bilas Inn claimed five lives, but Pathak is now stable and back home in Barpeta, according to hospital officials.
Ghanakanta Gogoi shot 5 over dispute
The violence started over a heated property dispute between the Bharali family (the hotel owners) and Ghanakanta Gogoi, who was leasing the place.
Disagreements arose over the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities after renovation.
A meeting was scheduled that day, but the argument escalated even before the meeting could commence: Gogoi refused their demands, tempers flared, and he opened fire with his licensed pistol.
Four members of the Bharali family and a staff member lost their lives before police arrested Gogoi; he later died while allegedly trying to escape custody.