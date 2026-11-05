Only Guwahati hotel shooting survivor Satyendra Pathak discharged to Barpeta

The violence started over a heated property dispute between the Bharali family (the hotel owners) and Ghanakanta Gogoi, who was leasing the place.

Disagreements arose over the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities after renovation.

A meeting was scheduled that day, but the argument escalated even before the meeting could commence: Gogoi refused their demands, tempers flared, and he opened fire with his licensed pistol.

Four members of the Bharali family and a staff member lost their lives before police arrested Gogoi; he later died while allegedly trying to escape custody.