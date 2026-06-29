Operation Sheruwali enters 38th day in Rajouri tracking armed infiltrators
India
Operation Sheruwali has been underway for 38 days now in the dense forests of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
Security forces launched this major search to track down armed infiltrators hiding near the Line of Control.
The mission is still going strong, with officials saying it will continue until the area is fully secure.
Four soldiers injured by border mine
Troops are using advanced technology and working together closely to cover every inch of tough terrain.
On June 16, four soldiers were injured by a mine blast during a routine patrol along the border, reminding everyone just how risky these operations can be.
Thankfully, all four got quick medical help and are now being treated at the Army's hospital in Udhampur.