Operation Sindoor: Pakistan spy network used solar-powered cameras to monitor
Indian agencies have just busted Operation Sindoor, a major spy network allegedly run by a Pakistani handler.
The group planned to use solar-powered CCTV cameras to monitor up to 50 locations (military bases and religious sites) across India; cameras were installed at locations including Delhi Cantt and Sonipat, and footage from those installations was sent to the handler.
6 main suspects, 29 detained so far
The operation started in Delhi Cantt and Sonipat, with plans to expand to Ambala.
Six main suspects were involved, including Sane Iram (also known as Mehak), who kept in touch with the handler from Pakistan.
Praveen and Ritik set up cameras and sent footage, while Suhail managed the money side of things.
So far, 29 people have been detained and are undergoing interrogation as authorities dig deeper into this security breach.