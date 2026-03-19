Operation Sindoor: Pakistan spy network used solar-powered cameras to monitor

6 main suspects, 29 detained so far

The operation started in Delhi Cantt and Sonipat, with plans to expand to Ambala.

Six main suspects were involved, including Sane Iram (also known as Mehak), who kept in touch with the handler from Pakistan.

Praveen and Ritik set up cameras and sent footage, while Suhail managed the money side of things.

So far, 29 people have been detained and are undergoing interrogation as authorities dig deeper into this security breach.