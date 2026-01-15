'Operation Sindoor' to continue till terrorism mindset is wiped out: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says "Operation Sindoor" will keep going until the mindset behind terrorism is gone.
Speaking at an event in Jaipur, he highlighted how the armed forces have shown both strength and humanity.
The operation began after a deadly attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba's group on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Why it matters
India's response was swift—the Army, Navy, and Air Force carried out precise strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.
The nine targets were precisely engaged within just 22 minutes, while orchestration of the operation continued over the next 88 hours, pushing Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi noted that terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir has dropped to its lowest levels.
As Singh put it, "Operation Sindoor has not yet fully concluded. Our efforts toward peace will continue as long as the mindset of terrorism persists."