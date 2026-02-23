Operation Trashi-I ended after just over a month, last JeM terrorists killed India Feb 23, 2026

Operation Trashi-I, conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and the CRPF, has finished, taking down the last of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group hiding in Kishtwar's Chatroo forest.

The final clash happened on February 22, with three Pakistani terrorists killed.

The mission kicked off in the third week of January 2026 and was based on solid intel from local police and agencies.