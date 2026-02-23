Operation Trashi-I ended after just over a month, last JeM terrorists killed
Operation Trashi-I, conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and the CRPF, has finished, taking down the last of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group hiding in Kishtwar's Chatroo forest.
The final clash happened on February 22, with three Pakistani terrorists killed.
The mission kicked off in the third week of January 2026 and was based on solid intel from local police and agencies.
How the operation was carried out
This was a true team effort—Army, J&K Police, and CRPF worked together using FPV drones, UAVs, satellite images, and even sniffer dogs like Tyson to track militants in tough terrain.
The operation wasn't without sacrifice: Havildar Gajendra Singh lost his life early on and others were injured in earlier encounters.
JeM's presence in J&K has been a concern
Operations in the Chatroo/Kishtwar area over the past year took out all six key JeM terrorists—including their commander Saifullah.
Major General A.P.S. Bal praised the operation's tactical precision and inter-agency coordination.
It's a big step forward for peace efforts in Jammu & Kashmir and shows how tech and teamwork can make a real difference.