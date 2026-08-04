Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest triggers Tamil Nadu protests
India
Tamil Nadu saw widespread protests on Tuesday after opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested.
former Textiles and Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi and former MLA A.P. Nandakumar led demonstrations in several districts, with road blockades in places like Vellore causing traffic jams.
Police detain protesters in marriage halls
Police stepped in to detain protesters, moving many to local marriage halls to keep things under control.
In Ranipet, former Textiles and Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi called the arrest "unjust and against democratic principles."
Meanwhile, TVK supporters held peaceful rallies against Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks during his speech in Thanjavur.