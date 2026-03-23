Activists, MPs, political parties oppose Union government's transgender bill

Members of Parliament and political party officials across India have opposed the Union government's Bill to amend the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The proposed amendments seek to redefine a "transgender person" and remove the right to self-perceived gender identity. It also introduces a medical board's role in determining transgender status based on a new definition.

Hearing backlash RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on bill The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 13 by Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar. At a public hearing at the Press Club of India, Rajya Sabha MPs from Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced their opposition. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said "This government's thinking is regressive," adding that efforts are underway to oppose the Bill in Parliament.

Activist response Activists' views on proposed amendments According to The Hindu, trans rights activist Grace Banu stressed, "Welfare measures do not empower my community. Rights do," emphasizing the importance of self-determination. Tan, a trans activist from Varanasi, highlighted challenges in implementing existing laws under the proposed amendments. Nikunj, a transman from Madhya Pradesh's Tapish Foundation, spoke about their fight for identity recognition.

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