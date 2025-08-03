Orange alert in Gujarat; Northeast India to receive heavy rainfall
The weather department has issued an orange alert for eight districts in Gujarat, warning of moderate rain and thunderstorms that could cause waterlogging and traffic jams.
Sixteen more districts, including Ahmedabad and Surat, are on yellow alert for lighter showers.
Meanwhile, parts of Northeast India—like West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh—should brace for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall this week.
Monsoon mayhem
All this rain isn't just about getting your shoes wet—it can seriously disrupt daily life.
In Himachal Pradesh alone, monsoon damage has blocked over 400 roads and knocked out power in many areas.
Sadly, there have already been 179 monsoon-related deaths this season.
If you're in any of the affected regions, it's smart to stay updated on local alerts and plan ahead before heading out.