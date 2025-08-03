Woman threatened with morphed nude photos over ₹2,000 loan
A 25-year-old woman from Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, faced serious harassment after taking a ₹2,000 loan through the "Cash Loan" app on July 20.
She received only ₹1,300 but had to repay the full amount.
Before the loan period ended, she got threatening calls from someone pretending to be from the loan company.
The caller demanded more money and threatened to share morphed nude photos of her if she didn't comply.
Blackmailer sent fake images to victim's friends and relatives
The blackmailer sent these fake images to her friends and relatives on WhatsApp, causing her a lot of distress before she finally went to the police.
An FIR has been filed against unidentified accused persons. The victim was pressured into sending payments via QR code under threat.
Police are now tracking down those behind the threats and doctored images.
Rise in similar cases
This case highlights how cybercriminals are using shady loan apps to target people—especially young borrowers—with threats and image manipulation.
Mumbai police have seen more cases like this lately and are urging everyone to be extra careful with online loans and report anything suspicious right away.