Woman threatened with morphed nude photos over ₹2,000 loan India Aug 03, 2025

A 25-year-old woman from Jogeshwari West, Mumbai, faced serious harassment after taking a ₹2,000 loan through the "Cash Loan" app on July 20.

She received only ₹1,300 but had to repay the full amount.

Before the loan period ended, she got threatening calls from someone pretending to be from the loan company.

The caller demanded more money and threatened to share morphed nude photos of her if she didn't comply.