Bank holidays in August: Check which days banks will remain shut

On August 9, banks in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shimla are closed for Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima. Gangtok banks will be shut on August 8 for Tendong Lho Rum Faat. These are just a few of the month's 15 bank holidays—including Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Online banking will still be available

Even with branches closed on these dates (thanks to RBI's official calendar), online banking and ATMs will still work as usual.

So if you're planning any in-person banking or need cheques processed soon—don't wait till the last minute!