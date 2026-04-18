Orthodontics staff resign at Kannur Dental College after student's death
India
Seven staff members from Kannur Dental College's orthodontics department have resigned following the tragic death of first-year student R.L. Nithin Raj.
His passing has led to widespread protests on campus, with students demanding answers and accountability.
The college hasn't accepted the resignations yet.
Kerala chief minister orders SIT probe
R.L. Nithin Raj died, which deeply affected students across Kerala. Student groups like SFI are leading protests, calling for action against those involved.
In response, Kerala's chief minister has ordered a special investigation team to look into the case as calls for justice continue to grow.