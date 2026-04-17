Amravati rape-accused celebrates birthday with cops; video goes viral
What's the story
Ayaan Ahmed, the main accused in the Amravati sexual abuse and blackmail case, celebrated his birthday on a public road with police personnel. The incident allegedly took place in Paratwada and has sparked outrage after a video of the celebration went viral on social media. In the clip, Ahmed is seen cutting a cake and bursting crackers while wearing a T-shirt that says "Boss."
Video controversy
Cake cutting blocked the road
The video shows police personnel present at the scene, with one officer allegedly feeding cake to Ahmed. The road was reportedly blocked for the cake cutting. The footage was shot just days before his arrest and has since gone viral, drawing public criticism and sharp reactions. In light of this, the Amravati Police Commissioner has ordered action against the police personnel seen in the video.
Online manipulation
Accused used social media to target women
Investigators say Ahmed used his social media influence to target women. He had around 18,000 Instagram followers and made money through paid promotions and a mobile phone business. Active on Snapchat since 2019 and making Instagram reels since 2022, he reportedly built a following that helped him connect with victims. Police said the accused made 18 videos and 39 photos of victims viral on social media.
Ongoing investigation
Police are trying to track survivors
A 45-member special investigation team has been formed to probe the case further as new details continue to emerge. Police have identified eight survivors so far, though their ages at the time of the alleged crimes are yet to be confirmed, as per Times Now. Despite efforts by police through women officers, none of the survivors or their family members has filed a formal complaint.