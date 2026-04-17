Amravati rape-accused celebrates birthday with cops; video goes viral

Ayaan Ahmed, the main accused in the Amravati sexual abuse and blackmail case, celebrated his birthday on a public road with police personnel. The incident allegedly took place in Paratwada and has sparked outrage after a video of the celebration went viral on social media. In the clip, Ahmed is seen cutting a cake and bursting crackers while wearing a T-shirt that says "Boss."

Video controversy Cake cutting blocked the road The video shows police personnel present at the scene, with one officer allegedly feeding cake to Ahmed. The road was reportedly blocked for the cake cutting. The footage was shot just days before his arrest and has since gone viral, drawing public criticism and sharp reactions. In light of this, the Amravati Police Commissioner has ordered action against the police personnel seen in the video.

Online manipulation Accused used social media to target women Investigators say Ahmed used his social media influence to target women. He had around 18,000 Instagram followers and made money through paid promotions and a mobile phone business. Active on Snapchat since 2019 and making Instagram reels since 2022, he reportedly built a following that helped him connect with victims. Police said the accused made 18 videos and 39 photos of victims viral on social media.

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