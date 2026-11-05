Over 100 sugarcane farmers arrested in Belagavi 'Jail bharo' protest
India
More than 100 sugarcane farmers were arrested in Belagavi on Thursday during a Jail Bharo protest.
Police stepped in because of planned demonstrations on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway and near Hindalaga Jail, detaining several leaders along with the crowd.
Karnataka farmers reject ₹3,600 offer
Farmers have been pushing for a better deal on sugarcane prices.
While factories offered ₹3,600 per ton, farmers are holding out for a higher price, saying the leaders had "settled for less."
Talks with government officials didn't settle things, so protests have continued across Karnataka as farmers demand immediate action from factories to start harvest and transport.