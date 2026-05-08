Over 1L schools have only 1 teacher: Niti Aayog Report

Thousands of government schools in India are functioning without basic facilities such as toilets, water supply, and electricity. The startling revelations were made in a report by Niti Aayog titled School Education System In India. The report highlights that over one lakh schools have only one teacher and notes a high pupil-teacher ratio in some states. It also points to low teacher competency, with only 2% scoring above 70% in mathematics assessments.

Infrastructure deficit 98,592 schools lack functional girls' toilets The report was released on Thursday and presents national and state-level data on school infrastructure, staffing, enrollment, and learning indicators. Despite high overall toilet coverage percentages, it highlights that 98,592 schools lack functional girls' toilets. Additionally, 61,540 schools don't have any usable toilets. Electricity access has improved from 55% to 91.9% over the past decade, but still leaves 1.19 lakh schools without functional electricity.

Staffing challenges Teacher competency major issue The report also highlights that there are 1,04,125 schools in India with only one teacher, most of which are located in rural areas. Jharkhand's government secondary schools have a pupil-teacher ratio of 47:1. The report also notes that only 51.7% of government secondary schools have science laboratories. Teacher competency is another major issue, with only 2% scoring above 70% in Mathematics assessments and an average score of just 46%.

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Enrollment concerns High drop-out rates from secondary schools The report also highlights high drop-out rates from secondary schools, with a national average of 11.5%. States like West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam have higher drop-out rates than the national average. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, secondary drop-out percentages have increased significantly. The report also points out that India spends only 4.6% of its GDP on education, which is lower than several other countries, such as the UK (5.9%), the US (5.9%), Germany (5.4%), and France (5.4%).

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