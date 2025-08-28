Over 20 Delhi colleges receive bomb threat emails
What's the story
Around 20 colleges in Delhi, including Jesus and Mary College, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. The Delhi Police investigated the threats and found them to be a hoax. It is suspected that the sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for anonymity. This incident comes on the heels of similar threats made to schools across the national capital recently.
School threats
Similar threat received by Dwarka school
Last week, a Dwarka school received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning. The Delhi Fire Services received information about the threat around 7:00am. Teams from the Delhi Police and Fire Department rushed to ensure student and staff safety. A thorough search operation was launched to verify the authenticity of the threat.
Series of threats
Bomb threats to 5 schools in Delhi
Earlier, five schools across Delhi received bomb threats within days. These included Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School, BGS International Public School, Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School, Maxfort School and Indraprastha International School. Emergency personnel were seen managing the situation at BGS International Public School after they received a bomb threat email early morning with a "threat of bloodshed."
Threat claim
Over 50 schools across Delhi, NCR received bomb threat
On August 20, over 50 schools in the national capital region received bomb threat emails from a group calling itself "Terrorisers 111." The group demanded $25,000 and claimed to have breached IT systems of various schools. They threatened to detonate bombs within 48 hours if their demands were not met. The emails warned of high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges planted in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms and school buses.