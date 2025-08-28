Over 20 Delhi colleges receive bomb threat emails 

Around 20 colleges in Delhi , including Jesus and Mary College, received bomb threat emails on Wednesday. The Delhi Police investigated the threats and found them to be a hoax. It is suspected that the sender used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for anonymity. This incident comes on the heels of similar threats made to schools across the national capital recently.

School threats Similar threat received by Dwarka school Last week, a Dwarka school received a bomb threat via email on Friday morning. The Delhi Fire Services received information about the threat around 7:00am. Teams from the Delhi Police and Fire Department rushed to ensure student and staff safety. A thorough search operation was launched to verify the authenticity of the threat.

Series of threats Bomb threats to 5 schools in Delhi Earlier, five schools across Delhi received bomb threats within days. These included Andhra Education Society Senior Secondary School, BGS International Public School, Rao Man Singh Senior Secondary School, Maxfort School and Indraprastha International School. Emergency personnel were seen managing the situation at BGS International Public School after they received a bomb threat email early morning with a "threat of bloodshed."