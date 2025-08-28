Next Article
Ramdev urges Indians to boycott American products over tariff hike
Yoga guru Ramdev is urging Indians to stop buying American products after the US hiked tariffs on Indian goods to 50% starting August 27.
The move, tied to India's trade with Russia, follows an earlier 25% increase this month.
Calling the US's actions "bullying" and "dictatorship," Ramdev wants a strong public pushback.
Ramdev's fast-food favorites
Ramdev singled out popular American names like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, and McDonald's for the boycott.
He believes if enough Indians join in, it could hit the US economy hard and pressure President Trump to rethink his tariff policy—something he called a "blunder" against India.
Ramdev's call highlights his belief in the power of consumer choices to influence international policy.