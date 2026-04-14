Over 260,000 sought outpatient care in Maharashtra heat wave India Apr 14, 2026

Maharashtra is facing an intense heat wave, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius since early March.

The state has seen at least 15 people suffer heatstroke, most cases coming from Ratnagiri and Palghar.

But that's just the start: over 260,000 people across the state have sought outpatient treatment during this period.