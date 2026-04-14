Over 260,000 sought outpatient care in Maharashtra heat wave
India
Maharashtra is facing an intense heat wave, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius since early March.
The state has seen at least 15 people suffer heatstroke, most cases coming from Ratnagiri and Palghar.
But that's just the start: over 260,000 people across the state have sought outpatient treatment during this period.
Pune treated at least 654 patients
Pune's civic hospitals and dispensaries treated at least 654 patients for multiple heat-related ailments,
Health officials are urging everyone to stay indoors during peak sun hours and wear light, breathable clothes.
Experts like Prof Dileep Mavalankar say tracking detailed health data is key to planning better public health responses as extreme weather becomes more common.