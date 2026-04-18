Over 27L West Bengal voters await Supreme Court tribunal rulings
India
In West Bengal, over 2.7 million people are unsure if they can vote in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23.
Their names were dropped from the voter list after a court review, and now 19 tribunals set up by the Supreme Court are deciding their fate.
Appeals for first-phase constituencies need to be cleared by April 21.
Online dashboard to track tribunal decisions
The tribunals, each led by a retired judge, have been working since April 13 and have already resolved about 200 cases.
To keep things transparent, officials are building an online dashboard so everyone can track updates.
Voters will also get status information through local officers, and final tribunal decisions will be posted on the Election Commission's website.