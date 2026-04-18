Over 27L West Bengal voters await Supreme Court tribunal rulings India Apr 18, 2026

In West Bengal, over 2.7 million people are unsure if they can vote in the first phase of the Bengal assembly polls on April 23.

Their names were dropped from the voter list after a court review, and now 19 tribunals set up by the Supreme Court are deciding their fate.

Appeals for first-phase constituencies need to be cleared by April 21.