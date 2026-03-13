Over 360 kids in Gujarat diagnosed with heart disease India Mar 13, 2026

A huge student health check in Ahmedabad uncovered that 360 schoolchildren have heart disease.

Over the past two years, screenings in government schools across nine areas also showed that more than one-fifth of students had some kind of illness, ranging from heart and kidney problems to cancer and ear, nose and throat issues.

The state health minister shared these findings in the state assembly this week.