Over 360 kids in Gujarat diagnosed with heart disease
A huge student health check in Ahmedabad uncovered that 360 schoolchildren have heart disease.
Over the past two years, screenings in government schools across nine areas also showed that more than one-fifth of students had some kind of illness, ranging from heart and kidney problems to cancer and ear, nose and throat issues.
The state health minister shared these findings in the state assembly this week.
Children from areas packed with factories, chemical plants
Most of the children with heart disease came from Daskroi and Sanand, areas packed with factories and chemical plants.
Out of all diagnosed cases, more than half needed to be sent for advanced treatment at bigger hospitals.
Crisis among young people
This isn't just about numbers: Gujarat is facing a real crisis among young people.
People have died from heart attacks here, and shockingly many were young. Even scarier: some had no warning signs at all.
Early checkups like these school screenings could help spot trouble before it's too late.